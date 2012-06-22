TREASURIES-U.S. bonds edge down on profit-taking in Asia

TOKYO, June 22 (Reuters) - Prices of Treasuries edged down in Asia on Friday as investors took profits after an overnight rise, but concerns about slowing U.S. growth kept bonds in recent ranges.

* Treasuries got a lift from rising expectations that the Federal Reserve might take more stimulus steps after the Philly Fed index of factory activity tumbling to a 10-month low, underscoring a slowing U.S. economy.

* Moody’s long-expected downgrade to the credit ratings of 15 of the world’s biggest banks also bolstered demand for safe-haven debt assets.

* “Some profit-taking ahead of the end of the quarter is to be expected, particularly since the Moody’s news was eventually expected, and now it’s out of the way,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

“But recent U.S. data supports the view that more easing is coming from the Fed,” he said.

* U.S. home resales fell in May, separate data showed on Thursday, while the four-week moving average for the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment insurance rose to the highest level since early December.

* The yield on U.S. 10-year notes rose to 1.62 percent from 1.60 percent in late U.S. trade, but remained below 1.63 percent in Tokyo on Thursday.

* The yields on 30-year bonds stood at 2.69 percent, up from 2.66 percent in late U.S. trade but down from 2.71 percent in Tokyo trade on Thursday.

* “There aren’t any significant factors ahead in the U.S. day, so it’s hard to predict the direction of Treasuries later in the session, but quarter-end rebalancing will likely continue to be a factor through next week,” said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.

* The quarter-end adjustments will come as the Treasury sells $99 billion in new coupon debt next week, including $35 billion in two-year notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in seven-year notes.

* The Fed bought $4.78 billion in debt due 2018-to-2019 on Thursday as part of its “Operation Twist” stimulus programme, which under which it sells short-term notes and buys longer-term debt to keep long-term rates low.