FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bond prices supported on Europe scepticism
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 3:56 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bond prices supported on Europe scepticism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were supported in Asia on Wednesday as investors expect safe-haven demand to remain strong as they see little immediate progress coming from Europe’s efforts to contain its debt crisis.

* The yield on 10-year U.S. notes stood at 1.625 percent , little changed from late U.S. levels. Treasuries yields ticked up slightly on Monday as market players sought price concessions for auctions this week.

* The two-year notes yield rose about 1.0 basis point to 0.311 percent on Tuesday after an auction of $35 billion two-year notes. It last stood at 0.309 percent.

* The Treasury will also sell five-year notes on Wednesday and seven-year notes on Thursday for a total $99 billion in supply this week.

* Still, despite fresh supplies, the market is underpinned by strong doubts that European leaders, at their Thursday summit, can agree on decisive measures to win back investor confidence in Spanish and Italian bonds.

* In addition, investors remained concerned by the U.S. economic slowdown. Although Treasury yields rose briefly on Tuesday after data showing a rise in U.S. single-family home prices, unexpectedly weak consumer confidence in June offset that impact.

* “We expect Treasury yields to be steady given strong demand and as the Federal Reserve also stands ready to ease its policy,” said Shinichiro Kadota, non-yen strategist at Barclays Securities.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.