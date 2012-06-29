FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds drop after EU summit surprise
June 29, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds drop after EU summit surprise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries dropped in Asia, after euro zone leaders agreed to take emergency steps aimed at bringing down the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain, surprising investors who had been expecting no major deal.

* The 10-year notes yield rose 4.0 basis points to 1.62 percent from around 1.58 percent after European Council chairman Herman Van Rompuy announced the steps.

* The euro zone leaders agreed that its rescue funds could be used to stabilise bond markets without forcing countries that comply with EU budget rules to adopt extra austerity measures or economic reforms.

* They also agreed the bloc’s future permanent bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, would be able to lend directly to recaptalise banks and the fund’s loans to Spain will not have seniority.

* All of these steps led to unwinding of some safe haven buying in Treasuries for now, given low anticipation in markets on what the summit can achieve.

* Still, market players are not sure just how long optimism on the euro zone will continue.

* “We’ve often seen a pattern where Asian markets react positively to the news of European steps only to find out that optimism fades quickly in Europe,” said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.

