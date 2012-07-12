FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-US 10-year notes rise on global growth concerns
July 12, 2012 / 3:36 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-US 10-year notes rise on global growth concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged higher in Asia on Thursday as weak Australian jobs data added to concerns about a slowdown in global economic growth and supported demand for safe haven assets.

* Ten-year Treasuries rose around 4/32 in price to yield 1.499 percent, down roughly 2 basis points from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.

* “There has been some buying due to the weak economic data out of Australia, and the market looks pretty firm,” said a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo, adding that Treasuries were likely to stay supported in the near term.

* “Yield levels below 1.5 percent seem a little bit overdone, but when taking into account the current situation and technical factors, I don’t get the sense that we are at a juncture where there will be a big sell-off,” the trader said, referring to the outlook for 10-year Treasuries.

* Australian employment fell by 27,000 in June, a surprisingly weak outcome that led investors to price in a greater chance of further cuts in Australian interest rates.

* The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield had dipped to a low of 1.45 percent the previous day, only one basis point higher than a record low hit in early June, after a sale of 10-year notes drew huge demand from investors that buy directly from the government.

* Investor demand for Treasuries will be tested again at a 30-year bond auction later on Thursday.

