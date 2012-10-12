FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds supported on earnings worries, election uncertainty
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2012 / 2:55 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds supported on earnings worries, election uncertainty

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were supported on Friday with the benchmark 10-year yield staying near this week’s low on concerns about corporate earnings and uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election.

* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.679 percent , near its late U.S. levels and this week’s low of 1.666 percent.

* Investors are concerned companies may have to revise down their earnings outlook as they face slower global growth, despite pockets of strength in the U.S. economy.

* U.S. initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in more than 4 1/2 years.. Yet Wall Street shares failed to recover from one-month lows on expectations of a weak earning season and uncertainty over November’s U.S. election.

* Bonds are seen supported as investors also continue to fret over the euro zone’s debt woes, even though Spanish bonds have stabilised after the European Central Bank prepared a safety net for Spain.

* “The best time for the market is often when the central bank is saying it will buy but it has not started buying. There’s a chance Spanish bonds fall again,” said a trader at a Japanese bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.