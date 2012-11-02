TREASURIES-Bonds slip; Friday's US jobs data, election awaited

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices edged slightly lower in Asia on Friday ahead of next week’s supply, but not straying from recent ranges as investors awaited U.S. labor data later in the session and next week’s U.S. presidential election.

* October U.S. payrolls numbers are expected to show a rise of 125,000, and the unemployment rate is seen edging up to 7.9 percent from the previous month’s 7.8 percent, according to economists polled by Reuters.

Payrolls processor ADP reported on Thursday that U.S. companies added jobs in October at the fastest pace in eight months while new claims for jobless benefits fell last week.

Also pressuring bond prices on the data front on Thursday, the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index for October also came in slightly above economists’ consensus forecast.

* The outcome of next Tuesday’s U.S. elections will shape policies on addressing the “fiscal cliff” of about $600 billion in expiring tax cuts and spending reductions due to take effect in January. Some analysts warn the drop could hit the U.S. economy harder than expected.

Some investors also believe the Federal Reserve might be more likely to end its easy policy earlier under Republican challenger Mitt Romney than it would under President Barack Obama.

* “In order for U.S. yields to rise significantly after the election, we would need to see more evidence that the U.S. economy is improving, or that the Fed’s easing is fueling inflation, but either of those factors would take time to develop,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

* Supply concerns also pressured U.S. debt prices ahead of next week’s sales. The Treasury Department will offer $32 billion in three-year notes, $24 billion in 10-year notes, and $16 billion in 30-year bonds. Municipal and corporate debt issuance was likely delayed by last week’s storm and could be offered next week as well, market participants said.

Trade volume recovered slowly after markets shut earlier in the week when super-storm Sandy slammed the east coast.

* Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes edged up to 1.73 percent on Friday from 1.72 percent in U.S. trading the previous day, solidly below their 200-day moving average at 1.80 percent, which is now a resistance point.

* Yields on 30-year bonds rose to 2.90 percent, up from 2.89 percent in U.S. trading on Thursday.