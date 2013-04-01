FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds dip after equities gain and on upbeat data
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds dip after equities gain and on upbeat data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries slipped in Asia on Monday, coming under pressure after equities finished last week on a positive note and as data showed an improvement in consumer sentiment.

* Ten-year Treasuries slipped about 4/32 in price for a yield of roughly 1.868 percent. The 10-year yield rose roughly 2 basis points compared to levels in late U.S. trade on Thursday.

* Trade in Treasuries resumed after a holiday-shortened week. U.S. financial markets were shut for the Good Friday holiday, and the U.S. bond market had an early market close on Thursday.

* U.S. shares pushed higher on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 setting a record closing high.

* “Stocks closed at their highs...last week and our market’s just off a little bit because of that,” said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo, referring to the weakness in Treasuries in Asia on Monday.

* Another Tokyo-based trader said data showing an improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment helped weigh on Treasuries.

Data released on Friday, when U.S. financial markets were closed, showed that U.S. consumer spending rose in February and sentiment among Americans perked up in March, providing further signs of an acceleration in economic activity in the first quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.