TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes firmer, get respite after slide

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged higher on Thursday, steadying after a drop triggered by the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March policy meeting that fuelled jitters the Fed might stop buying bonds by year-end.

* Ten-year Treasuries edged up about 1/32 in price to yield 1.800 percent, down 1 basis point from late U.S. trade.

The 10-year yield rose around 6 basis points on Wednesday. It touched a one-week high of 1.814 percent earlier on Thursday, extending a bounce from this year’s low of 1.677 percent set last Friday.

* Treasuries had come under pressure after the minutes of the Fed’s March meeting, released on Wednesday, showed that a few policymakers expected to slow the pace of asset purchases, currently at $85 billion a month, by mid-year and end them later this year. Several others expected to slow the pace a bit later and halt the quantitative easing programme by year-end.

* Still, uncertainty remains as to just how soon the Fed will slow or end its bond purchases, especially given the disappointing March payrolls report released last Friday.

“The jobs data was weak, so it might be hard for them to head straight in that direction,” said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.

It is hard to tell just how strongly the U.S. labour market and housing market will recover over the next few months, he added.

* Last week’s rally in Treasuries had been driven partly by bets that the Bank of Japan’s aggressive monetary easing would prompt Japanese investors to increase their buying of Treasuries and other higher-yielding foreign bonds.

Japanese data on capital flows, however, showed that Japanese investors sold a net 1.145 trillion yen ($11.5 billion) in foreign bonds last week, their biggest selling in a year, as they cashed in gains at the start of Japan’s financial year.

Still, analysts say Japanese investors were more likely to reinvest their money abroad to seek higher yields, rather than ploughing it into Japanese government bonds, after the BOJ unveiled sweeping monetary stimulus last week.

* The U.S. Treasury Department will complete this week’s debt sale with an auction of 30-year bonds later on Thursday.