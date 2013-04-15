TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes steady, supported by weak equities

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries held steady on Monday, with the safe haven debt gaining support as Asian equities took a hit from data showing weaker-than-expected Chinese growth in the first quarter.

* Ten-year Treasuries held steady in price to yield 1.721 percent. Earlier on Monday, the 10-year notes had fallen by around 4/32 in price, pushing the 10-year yield up to an intraday high of roughly 1.735 percent.

* After sagging initially, Treasuries found support as risky assets such as equities and commodities came under pressure, said a trader for a European brokerage house in Tokyo.

The earlier weakness in Treasuries was probably caused by position unwinding, he said. Some traders may have taken long positions in safe haven Treasuries on Friday ahead of the weekend, perhaps worried about risks such as the recent tensions on the Korean peninsula, the trader said.

* Asian equities came under pressure after data showed that China’s economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013, with the annual rate of growth easing back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent pace set in the final quarter of last year.

* The weaker-than-expected data on Chinese growth added to investor concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

Treasuries had rallied on Friday after data showed that U.S. retail sales contracted in March for the second time in three months and consumer confidence tumbled in April, a sign tax hikes early this year stole momentum from the U.S. economy.