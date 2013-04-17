TREASURIES-Bonds supported in Asia, yields still near 4-mth low

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were supported in Asia on Wednesday, with the benchmark yield not far from four-month lows, although prices had dropped the previous day after a fall in commodity prices spurred an unwinding of safety bids.

* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.716 percent , little changed from late U.S. levels. The yield hit four-month low of 1.676 percent on Monday in the wake of sharp fall in gold and other commodity prices.

* The yield stepped back up since then as gold prices steadied after a nine-percent plunge on Monday, its biggest percentage loss in about 30 years.

* Still, Treasuries were supported as a recent run of disappointing U.S. economic data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep buying bonds to support the economy.

* Subdued inflation data on Tuesday reinforced that belief, with U.S. consumer prices falling in March for the first time in four months.

* “Despite the Fed’s massive easing, U.S. inflation is amazingly stable. You could even argue that there’s risk of deflation,” said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* On Tuesday, a handful of Federal Reserve policy doves showed no sign they were prepared to wind down the U.S. central bank’s extraordinary accommodation any time soon.

* The influential chief of the New York Fed, William Dudley, said he expects “sluggish” economic growth of 2 to 2.5 percent this year and only a modest decline in unemployment.

* Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, speaking at a different event, said he sees “moderate” growth this year of 2.5 percent and a “terrific” 2014, but he also said he sees a “high probability” the Fed will need to keep buying bonds through at least the fall of this year.