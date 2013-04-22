TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes slip in Asia as stocks rise

SINGAPORE, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries slipped in Asia on Monday, pushing yields away from recent four-month lows, with the U.S. government debt coming under pressure as equities pushed higher.

* Ten-year notes fell about 5/32 in price to yield roughly 1.724 percent. The 10-year yield rose 2 basis points from late U.S. trade on Friday and pulled away from a four-month low of 1.673 percent set last Wednesday.

* In the stock market, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average surged 1.9 percent as the yen weakened after the Group of 20 economies effectively approved Japan’s aggressive monetary easing.

U.S. S&P 500 stock futures edged up 0.5 percent..

* “Overall, it looks as if the mood is toward putting risk on,” said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist for BNP Paribas in Tokyo.

The firmness in equities seems to be weighing on Treasuries, Fujiki said, adding that another possible factor is the re-election of Italy’s president.

The Italian parliament on Saturday re-elected President Giorgio Napolitano to serve a second term, raising the prospect of an end to the two months of political stalemate following a general election in February.

There has been concern that political uncertainty in Italy might re-ignite investor jitters about the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis, although the recent resilience of Italian government bonds has helped to temper such worries.

* Analysts say U.S. 10-year Treasuries are likely to stay near their recent ranges until markets have more certainty about U.S. and global growth in coming quarters.