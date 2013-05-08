TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices steady in Asian trade

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices were steady in Asian trading on Wednesday, with upbeat China trade data giving investors little incentive to buy fixed-income assets ahead of upcoming auctions.

* China’s exports and imports grew more than expected in April from a year earlier, reassuring investors who were spooked by recently disappointing manufacturing data from that country.

* The Treasury will offer $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday, followed by $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

* “The auctions are the main focus this week, and following the good U.S. jobs report last week, many are looking at them to gauge demand,” said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.

* The yield on ten-year notes was steady from late U.S. trading on Tuesday at 1.783 percent.

* The yield on 30-year bonds was steady from late U.S. trade at 3.000 percent.

* On Tuesday, the Treasury sold $32 billion in three-year notes at a high yield of 0.354 percent, which was around market expectations.

The Treasury also sold $20 billion in four-week bills, the lowest amount for that auction since 2001. The bills sold at zero yields, the first time they have offered no return since January 2012.

* Returns on bills have plunged as the Treasury reduces its supply of short-term debt as it accumulates more cash from tax receipts, and as the U.S. government prepares for a new round of wrangling over the U.S. debt ceiling. On May 19, the borrowing limit’s temporary suspension voted by Congress in March ends, and a new debt ceiling lawmakers approved would go into effect.

* The Federal Reserve will purchase between $3.00 billion and $3.75 billion in notes due 2019 and 2020 on Wednesday as part of its ongoing bond purchase program.

The central bank bought $1.46 billion in bonds due from 2036 to 2043 on Tuesday.