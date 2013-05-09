FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2013 / 2:31 AM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds little changed but pressured by new offerings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were little changed in Asia on Thursday, but the benchmark yield stood near its April peak as the market is pressured by fresh bond offerings this week and a blow from surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data last week.

* The yield on the 10-year bonds stood at 1.810 percent , near a yield resistance of its April high at 1.814 percent.

* The yield has risen substantially from a 4 1/2-month low of 1.6140 percent hit earlier this month, after strong payrolls data eased worries about a slowdown in the U.S. economy.

* Also weighing on the market is a total of $72 billion in debt sales this week, including Thursday’s offer of $16 billion 30-year note auction.

* The sale of $24 billion 10-year notes on Wednesday got a tepid reception, as rally in Wall Street shares to new record highs undermined the attraction of bonds.

* But some market players say bonds could rebound soon, once the new offerings are absorbed in the market, as yields near the upper end of their recent range could attract more buyers.

* Retail sales data for April due next Monday could be a catalyst to stop rise in bond yields, they say, if the data signals public spending cuts are burdening consumers more than expected.

