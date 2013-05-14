FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes wobbly after recent selloff
May 14, 2013 / 6:51 AM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes wobbly after recent selloff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries eased in Asia on Tuesday, still looking shaky after recent signs of an improvement in U.S. labour market conditions helped trigger a sharp selloff.

* Ten-year notes eased 1/32 in price to yield roughly 1.921 percent.

The 10-year yield had set a seven-week high of 1.943 percent on Monday, marking a rise of nearly 33 basis points compared to a four-month low of 1.614 percent set in early May.

* Better-than-expected jobs data released earlier this month, coupled with a recent decline in the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless aid, have reignited speculation about whether the Federal Reserve will scale back its asset purchases later this year.

* “Right now the topic is the whole idea that QE may end sooner than later,” said a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo, referring to the Fed’s quantitative easing bond-buying programme.

“The economic data is a little warmer but we’ll have to wait and see what happens,” he added.

* A slide in Japanese government bonds added to the drag on Treasuries, the trader noted. Earlier, 10-year JGB futures fell by a full point to a 13-month low.

