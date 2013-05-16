FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Benchmark yields off 2-month peak after soft manufacturing data
May 16, 2013 / 2:26 AM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Benchmark yields off 2-month peak after soft manufacturing data

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Thursday after soft manufacturing and subdued inflation figures pulled the benchmark yield off its two-month high in the previous session.

* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.931 percent , down slightly from late U.S. levels and off the two-month high of 1.985 percent hit on Wednesday before the U.S. data.

* U.S. industrial production fell 0.5 percent in April, a deeper fall than economists’ forecast for a 0.2 percent decline while more timely regional data from the New York Fed showed manufacturing activity in New York state contracted this month, contrary to expectations for growth.

* Producer price index fell 0.7 percent last month, the biggest decline since February 2010, putting annual wholesale price inflation at only 0.6 percent, the smallest increase since July last year.

* Those data took some of the shine out of the recent run of solid U.S. data, particularly on housing and jobs, which has boosted optimism on the U.S. economic outlook.

* “It’s not that the U.S. economy isn’t improving but given a drag from fiscal tightening, the economy is not strong enough to warrant an end in the Fed’s quantitative easing,” said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.

* “I think yields near the top of the 1.5-2.1 percent range we have seen in the past year or so offer attractive buying opportunities. And there are indeed some bargain-hunting at current levels,” Shishido added.

* With producer prices pointing to tame inflation, or even the risk of disinflation, the market will be closely looking to consumer price data for April due at 1230 GMT.

