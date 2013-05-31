TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields edge away from this week's highs

TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries firmed in Asian trade on Friday, with yields pulling further away from 13-month highs hit earlier in the week, after U.S. data suggested the Federal Reserve will hold off on tapering its monetary stimulus.

* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 2.10 percent, slightly down from 2.11 percent in late U.S. trading on Thursday. On Wednesday, it rose as high as 2.235 percent, its highest since April 2012.

* The yield on 30-year notes was at 3.26 percent, edging down from 3.28 percent in late U.S. trade and from a 13-month high of 3.37 percent on Wednesday.

* Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew 2.4 percent in the first quarter, slightly slower than preliminary figures had indicated. New claims for unemployment benefits rose in the latest week, and pending home sales rose only 0.3 percent in April, far short of forecasts for a 1.1 percent rise.

While the market has begun to price in the eventual reduction of the Fed’s asset-buying stimulus, the latest data underscored that the U.S. recovery is still in its early stages.

* “The market feels a little easier that maybe the tapering won’t come as soon as some people had expected,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* On the supply side, the Treasury sold $29 billion in 7 year debt on Thursday at a lower yield than markets had expected. A five-year note sale on Wednesday also met strong demand, although the results of Tuesday’s two-year sale were downbeat.

The Fed purchased $1.53 billion in debt due 2036 and 2043 on Thursday as part of its asset buying programme.