TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes stabilise after choppy moves

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries held steady in Asia on Tuesday, stabilising after seeing choppy moves the previous day due to weak U.S. manufacturing data and staying cautious ahead of jobs data later in the week.

* U.S. 10-year notes were little changed in price to yield 2.130 percent.

* On Monday, Treasuries prices had initially pushed higher after data showed that the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May. But 10-year notes failed to sustain their gains and ended Monday’s U.S. trading flat.

* Friday’s jobs data remains the focal point for Treasuries, especially given the increasing focus on whether the Fed will soon pare its bond purchases of $85 billion a month.

* The Fed could reduce its massive bond-buying stimulus this summer, two top central bank policymakers said on Monday, although any such decision depends on continued improvement in the economy.

* “There is the risk that the market’s reaction to the jobs data could be bigger than usual,” said Shinichiro Kadota, non-yen strategist for Barclays in Tokyo.

* Economists recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, slightly above the 165,000 gain in April.