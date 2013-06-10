TREASURIES-U.S. bonds edge up but jitters over Fed tapering linger

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries inched up on Monday but still nursed losses from a selloff on Friday, when data showed solid if not stellar jobs growth, keeping alive speculation that the Federal Reserve could reduce its bond-buying later this year.

* Ten-year notes edged up about 2/32 in price in Asia. The 10-year yield slipped by about 1 basis point to 2.170 percent, staying below a 13-month high of 2.235 percent set in late May.

The 10-year yield had risen by about 10 basis points on Friday, as Treasuries retreated after data showed that U.S. payrolls rose by 175,000 in May, slightly more than the 170,000 expected in a Reuters poll.

* Analysts say the increase in jobs was not robust enough to suggest that the Fed would taper its bond-buying of $85 billion per month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the near future.

The rise in payrolls, however, was high enough to suggest that a slowdown in the Fed’s bond-buying could be on tap later this year, market players say.

* Market expectations on the possible timing of a Fed decision on a reduction of its monetary stimulus, are probably mainly split between its policy meeting in September on the one hand, and December on the other, said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist for BNP Paribas in Tokyo.

Friday’s jobs data was neither strong enough nor weak enough to provide any additional clarity, he said.

“The latest jobs data hasn’t delivered any decisive punch, and we still probably need to brace for a certain amount of volatility in both directions,” Fujiki said, adding that the near-term outlook for Treasuries will hinge on economic data.

The 10-year yield is likely to move in a range of roughly 1.9 percent to 2.4 percent in the next few weeks, he said.

Most economists expect the Fed to scale back the size of its bond purchases by the end of the year, and a sizeable number expect reduced buying as early as September, according to a Reuters poll published on Friday.

The Fed’s next policy meeting is on June 18-19.

* Economic indicators coming up this week include data on May retail sales due on Thursday. Treasuries may also take their cues from a series of debt auctions. The U.S. Treasury will sell three-year notes on Tuesday, 10-year notes on Wednesday and 30-year bonds on Thursday.