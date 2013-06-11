FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds retreat, 10-year yield hits 14-month high
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 9:07 AM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds retreat, 10-year yield hits 14-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield surged to a 14-month high on Tuesday as bonds came under renewed pressure after jobs data released last Friday kept alive speculation that the Federal Reserve may taper its bond-buying later this year.

* The 10-year Treasury yield rose to as high as 2.266 percent as of 0844 GMT, its highest level since April 2012.

The 10-year notes were last down 12/32 in price from late U.S. trade on Monday with a yield of about 2.257 percent, up roughly 4 basis points from late U.S. trade on Monday.

* Treasuries have come under pressure and bond yields have pushed higher after the jobs data released last Friday showed solid if not exceptional employment growth in May, and was seen as leaving open the possibility of the Federal Reserve reducing its monthly bond purchases later this year.

* The weakness in Treasuries also came ahead of forthcoming bond auctions. The U.S. Treasury will sell $66 billion in debt via auctions this week, including an offer of three-year notes later on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.