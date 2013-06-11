TREASURIES-U.S. bonds retreat, 10-year yield hits 14-month high

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield surged to a 14-month high on Tuesday as bonds came under renewed pressure after jobs data released last Friday kept alive speculation that the Federal Reserve may taper its bond-buying later this year.

* The 10-year Treasury yield rose to as high as 2.266 percent as of 0844 GMT, its highest level since April 2012.

The 10-year notes were last down 12/32 in price from late U.S. trade on Monday with a yield of about 2.257 percent, up roughly 4 basis points from late U.S. trade on Monday.

* Treasuries have come under pressure and bond yields have pushed higher after the jobs data released last Friday showed solid if not exceptional employment growth in May, and was seen as leaving open the possibility of the Federal Reserve reducing its monthly bond purchases later this year.

* The weakness in Treasuries also came ahead of forthcoming bond auctions. The U.S. Treasury will sell $66 billion in debt via auctions this week, including an offer of three-year notes later on Tuesday.