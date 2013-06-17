FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds slip slightly in Asia as Fed awaited
#Market News
June 17, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds slip slightly in Asia as Fed awaited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries edged down in Asia on Monday as stocks rose, although investors did not expect large moves as they awaited this week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for more clarity on the future of monetary policy.

* Treasuries came under pressure as bargain-hunting emerged in recently battered equities markets. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan erased earlier losses and rose 0.6 percent.

* Fed policymakers will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

A Wall Street Journal report late last week said a change in the Fed’s bond-buying does not mean that the U.S. central bank would end its asset purchases under its stimulus programme “all at once,” or that the Fed was “anywhere near raising short-term interest rates.”

* “We’re seeing less interest in bonds today, with stocks coming back a bit, but to put it simply, this week is all about the Fed, and not much will get done until that’s past,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.

* The yield on 10-year U.S. notes stood at 2.143 percent, up from 2.133 percent in late U.S. trading on Friday.

* The yield on 30-year notes was at 3.316 percent, edging up from 3.308 percent in late U.S. trade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
