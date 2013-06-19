FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds on hold in Asia, await Fed tapering clues
#Market News
June 19, 2013 / 3:41 AM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds on hold in Asia, await Fed tapering clues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were steady in Asia on Wednesday as investors looked for clarity from the U.S. Federal Reserve on exactly how the central bank plans to taper its stimulus programme after it concludes its June policy meeting later in the day.

* The 10-year notes yield stood at 2.187 percent , flat from late U.S. levels. The market did not move much on Tuesday either as all the focus fell on the Fed’s stance.

* The Fed’s policy statement, to be released at 1800 GMT, could affirm remarks by Chairman Ben Bernanke last month that the Fed may decide to trim the amount of bond purchases in the next few meetings if the economic recovery maintains momentum.

* The bank’s policy statement will be followed by Bernanke’s news conference, scheduled for 1830 GMT.

* “I think Bernanke will hint at tapering from September, while stressing that it doesn’t mean the Fed’s going to raise rates soon. The market will probably welcome that and both stocks and bonds are likely to be supported, just like yesterday,” said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* “But there’s risk that the market will take Bernanke’s comments as hawkish. I would say there’s about 20-30 percent chance of that happening,” the trader added.

* The two-year yield stood at 0.266 percent, staying near three-week low of 0.258 percent hit on Tuesday as traders pushed back expectations that the Fed could quickly withdraw stimulus and start raising interest rates.

