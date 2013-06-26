TREASURIES-Bonds stabilise after overnight weakness; auction eyed

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices stabilised in Asia on Wednesday after yields rose sharply overnight as data, including housing, consumer confidence and business spending plans, suggested the U.S. economy was gaining momentum.

* The Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes later in the day and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. The auctions came after it sold $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday at a yield of 0.43 percent, the highest since May 2011.

* The debt sale come at a tricky time for investors after a sharp selloff sending yields to their highest in almost two-years on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve is closer to pare back its bond-buying programme, which many worry will push yields still higher.

* “We expect to see a weak result,” said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Tokyo.

* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 2.5913 percent, compared with 2.6120 percent at U.S. close. It hit an intraday high of 2.667 percent on Monday, its highest since August 2011.

* Orders for durable goods rose more than expected in May and a gauge of planned business spending gained for a third straight month, while prices of single-family homes posted their biggest rise in seven years in April.

* The Commerce Department is to release its final estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 2.4 percent annualised pace of growth, a repeat of the preliminary Q1 rate.