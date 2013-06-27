FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds down slightly ahead of 7-year sale
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Bonds down slightly ahead of 7-year sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were slightly lower in Asia on Thursday ahead of a sale of seven-year notes, after a lackluster five-year sale in the previous session.

* But prices were underpinned by an unexpected downward revision to first-quarter U.S. economic growth on Wednesday, which eased fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would taper its bond-buying stimulus.

* “The GDP figures pushed away thoughts of the Fed immediately slowing its bond purchases,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.

* Fed chairman Ben Bernanke signaled last week that the central bank could begin scaling back its monthly $85 billion in asset purchases if the economy continued to improve.

* The Treasury will offer $29 billion in seven-year notes later on Thursday.

The yield on 7-year notes was at 1.97 percent, slightly above 1.96 percent in late U.S. trade, rising to the level where most traders expect the new notes to price.

* On Wednesday, the Treasury sold $35 billion in five-year notes to the lowest demand since September 2009, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45 times. The notes sold at a high yield of 1.48 percent, the highest auction yield since July 2011.

* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 2.55 percent, edging up from 2.54 percent in U.S. trading but holding well below a high of 2.66 percent touched on Monday, which was its highest since August 2011.

* The yield on 30-year notes was at 3.58 percent, slightly above 3.57 percent in late U.S. trade.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.