TREASURIES-U.S. bonds underpinned by strong oil prices

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Treasuries edged higher in Asia on Monday, bolstered by fears that rising oil prices will slow global growth, but moves were limited ahead of events later this week.

* A spike in oil prices, driven by tension between Iran and the West, has raised fears about the impact on the world economy.

* Key to this week’s market direction is an appearance by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke before policymakers on Wednesday.

* “Investors will be watching Bernanke’s comments to get confirmation of the Fed’s commitment to keep rates low and provide stimulus as needed, or whether it might choose a different course,” said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

* Also on Wednesday, the European Central Bank will hold its second three-year auction of funds known as a long-term refinancing operation, or LTRO.

* A Reuters poll of economists shows that banks will take 492 billion euros from the ECB, close to the 489 billion borrowed in the first deal in December.

* The yield on the 10-year note edged down to 1.97 percent from 1.98 percent in late U.S. trade, and from 2.00 percent in Asia on Friday.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell to 3.08 percent from 3.10 percent in U.S. trading, and from 3.14 percent in Asia on Friday.

* Shorter-dated notes were also higher, with the yield on the two-year note falling to 0.304 percent from 0.309 percent in U.S. trading.