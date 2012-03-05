TREASURIES-U.S. bonds bolstered as stock gains pause

TOKYO, March 5 (Reuters) - Treasuries edged higher in Asia on Monday, getting a lift from weaker equities as investors took a breather from recent liquidity-inspired gains.

* Last week’s offering by the European Central Bank of half a trillion euros in cheap, 3-year loans fuelled investors’ risk appetite, weighing on Treasuries at the end of the week and pushing up yields.

* “European credit conditions as well as U.S. economic conditions are improving, which should weigh on Treasuries, but bonds aren’t being sold off because investors are still wary as their attention turns to concerns about global growth,” said a fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

* The yield on the 10-year note inched down to 1.98 percent from 1.99 percent in late U.S. trading, staying near the middle of the range of 1.79-2.17 percent in which they have been treading water since early November. The 10-year yield was at 2.03 percent in Asia on Friday.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries stood at 3.11 percent, slightly below 3.12 percent late U.S. trading and down from 3.15 percent in Asia on Friday.

* Bonds remain supported by Federal Reserve policy moves. On Friday, the Fed bought $1.97 billion of Treasuries maturing between February 2036 and May 2041 as part of its “Operation Twist”, in which it sells shorter-dated securities and buys longer-term bonds in an effort to push down long-term interest rates to bolster the economy.

* The key data report this week will be the U.S. nonfarm payrolls figures on Friday.

Employment likely increased by 210,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey, after rising by 243,000 in January. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at a three-year low of 8.3 percent in February.

* Chinese data on Monday was neutral for bonds, neither surprising on the upside nor containing any new worrying signals.

China cut its longstanding annual growth goal to 7.5 percent in 2012 from 8 percent, with inflation around 4 percent for the year. That was in line with analysts’ expectations.

Separate data showed the HSBC China Services PMI grew at its fastest pace in four months in February, climbing to a seasonally adjusted 53.9 in February from 52.5 in January, but still well below its long-term trend despite an uptick in new business growth.