TREASURIES-U.S. bonds steady as investors watch Iran, Greece

TOKYO, March 6 (Reuters) - Treasuries were steady in Asia on Tuesday, as wariness ahead of the conclusion of Greece’s debt deal and continued tension about Iran offset evidence of an improving U.S. economy.

* Greece needs to complete a bond exchange with private holders scheduled to close on March 8, before it gets its second bailout.

The country moved a step close to this on Monday when its major bondholders backed a deal to halve the value of their debt holdings.

* The yield on the 10-year note crept down to 1.99 percent from 2.0 percent in late U.S. trading. The 10-year yield was at 1.98 percent in Asia on Monday.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries was steady from late U.S. trading at 3.14 percent, compared to 3.11 percent in Asia on Monday.

* Tension in the Middle East and upward pressure on oil prices also added to bonds’ safe-haven appeal and supported prices.

U.S. President Barack Obama appealed to Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to give sanctions time to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions, but the Israeli prime minister offered no sign of backing away from possible military action, saying his country must be the “master of its fate”.

* “The U.S. economy is much stronger than we expected before, so U.S. interest rates could rise further, but the dollar is also appreciating, so that will offset some of the upward pressure on rates,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a European asset management company.

* This week, the dollar hit a nine-month high of 81.86 yen, though it was trading a bit below that on Tuesday afternoon.

* Treasuries slipped overnight after data from the Institute for Supply Management showed that the U.S. services sector grew at its fastest clip in a year last month.

* Further reinforcement of the perception that the U.S. economy is improving could come on Friday, when the Labor Department releases the nonfarm payrolls figures.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect employment likely increased by 210,000 jobs last month, after rising by 243,000 in January. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at a three-year low of 8.3 percent in February.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday sold $1.33 billion of Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing July 2012 through January 2015, as part of its “Operation Twist” economic stimulus program aimed at pushing down long-term interest rates.