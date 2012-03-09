TREASURIES-U.S. bonds steady as investors await jobs report

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Treasuries held steady in Asia on Friday, as investors awaited U.S. nonfarm payrolls data late in the session for the latest clues on whether the U.S. recovery is picking up pace.

* Economists surveyed by Reuters expect employment to have increased by 210,000 jobs in February, after rising by 243,000 in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to be steady at a three-year low of 8.3 percent in February.

* Bonds held steady even as Asian shares surged across the region, with Japan’s Nikkei stock Average up more than 2 percent in afternoon trading and MSCI’s index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbing over 1 percent.

* Stocks gained broadly after the take-up of Greece’s bond swap with private creditors was apparently strong, making it likely that country will secure the bailout funds it needs to avoid a chaotic default.

Investors awaited the preliminary results of the swap deal, expected at 0600 GMT.

* Chinese data on Friday showed that country’s annual consumer inflation slowed sharply to a 20-month low of 3.2 percent last month, below Beijing’s 2012 target of 4 percent, meaning policymakers have plenty of room to take monetary stimulus steps.

* “The Chinese data raised hopes of more easing ahead there, to support growth ,” said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“But if the payrolls data surprise on the upside, that would make it less likely the Federal Reserve will take additional easing steps soon, and Treasuries would be sold,” he added.

* The yield on the 10-year note was steady from late U.S. trading at 2.02 percent.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries inched up to 3.18 percent from 3.17 percent in late U.S. trading.

* On Thursday, the Federal Reserve once again bought longer-dated Treasuries, $5.105 billion maturing August 2020 through August 2021, as part of its “Operation Twist” stimulus programme.