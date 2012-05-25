FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-US bonds steady ahead of shortened US session
May 25, 2012
May 25, 2012 / 6:05 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-US bonds steady ahead of shortened US session

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury bond prices were steady in Asia on Friday, ahead of a holiday-shortened U.S. trading session.

* The U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Friday ahead of the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

* “There was some consolidation after yields fell last week. The market will still be sensitive to any news out of Europe, but ahead of the U.S. holiday, markets are taking a breather today,” said a fund manager at a Japanese bank in Tokyo.

* The yields on 10-year notes stood at 1.76 percent, steady with their levels in late U.S trading, and above 1.74 percent in Asian trade on Thursday.

* The 30-year bond yield was at 2.85 percent, matching its level in late U.S. trade and up from 2.82 percent in Asian trade on Thursday.

* Worries about whether Greece will ultimately exit the euro zone kept demand steady for safe-haven fixed-income assets, which kept yields in check.

On Thursday, Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell to a record low of 1.35 percent.

* An opinion poll on Thursday showed Greece’s anti-austerity leftists maintained their lead in a June 17 election that could determine whether the country remains in the euro.

* On the U.S. data front, the U.S. Labor Department showed U.S. jobless claims little changed in the week ended Saturday, while a key category of durable goods orders declined.

* The Treasury’s $29 billion seven-year note auction on Thursday, the last of the week’s $99 billion of U.S. debt sales, was well-received.

A sale of $35 billion of five-year notes on Wednesday brought a record low yield for such an auction, at 0.748 percent, and a sale of $35 billion of two-year notes on Tuesday met with near average demand.

