TREASURIES-US 10-year notes edge up; markets on edge about Spain
#Market News
July 20, 2012 / 6:52 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-US 10-year notes edge up; markets on edge about Spain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged higher in Asian trading on Friday after a volatile overnight session, with demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt on the rise as Spain’s fiscal woes kept markets on edge.

* Ten-year Treasuries inched up around 4/32 in price to yield 1.4958 percent. The yield came off the Thursday high of 1.5230.

* Weak demand at a bond auction pushed Spain’s 10-year bond yield above 7 percent on Thursday for the first time in more than a week, intensifying doubts over whether Madrid can avoid a full-blown bailout.

* On top of that, shrinking factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region and more evidence of sluggish job growth in the world’s largest economy has kept investors wary about the impact of the data on corporate earnings.

* The 10-year Treasury yield matched a historic low of 1.442 percent earlier this week as worries about both slowing U.S. growth and the euro zone crisis bolstered demand for safe haven Treasuries.

* Investors are now waiting for further clues on the health of the economy and whether it will weaken enough to push the Federal Reserve into launching a new round of bond-buying, known as quantitative easing, analysts said.

* The Treasury will sell a combined $99 billion in two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next week, starting on Tuesday.

