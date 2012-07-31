FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds slip in Asia, capped by expectations of ECB measures
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 4:46 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bonds slip in Asia, capped by expectations of ECB measures

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries dipped in Asia on Tuesday following sharp gains the previous day, as an expectation that the European Central Bank will act this week to ease the euro zone’s debt problems kept investor demand in check.

* The yield on the 10-year notes rose to 1.515 percent from 1.500 percent in late U.S. trade on Monday. On Monday the yield fell 5.0 basis points, helped by month-end buying when some investors such as pension funds usually buy to keep their portfolio in line with the bond index.

* Most investors were on the sidelines ahead of key events later in the week, including the Fed’s policy meeting ending on Wednesday, Thursday’s policy announcement from the ECB and Friday’s payrolls data.

* “The market has not yet fully priced in a chance that the ECB will start buying bonds. So if it does, the market could head lower,” said Tomoaki Shishido, analyst at Nomura Securities.

* “The Fed probably won’t do anything but if we had a surprise there and if the payroll data comes in better than expected, we could see the 10-year yield rising 10 to 20 basis points,” he added.

* Some believe the Fed will hold its fire and mainly offer markets hopes of further action if conditions warrant. Others believe the Fed could undertake one or more steps, including purchases of bonds in the open market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.