TREASURIES-U.S. 10-yr bonds edge up in thin trade as stocks wilt
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-yr bonds edge up in thin trade as stocks wilt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries inched higher in Asian trading on Monday, taking their cue from weaker equities which enhanced the appeal of safe-haven fixed income assets.

* “There isn’t much direction this week, with so many investors still away on summer vacation, and everyone waiting for Jackson Hole next week,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will address the central bank’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of this month, and could provide signals about what the Fed might do at its next policy meeting in September.

* MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.2 percent.

* Yields on 10-year Treasuries edged down to 1.812 percent from 1.814 percent in late U.S. trading on Friday, after they hit a three-month high of 1.86 percent on Thursday.

Benchmark yields fell to a record low of 1.38 percent less than a month ago, on July 25.

* Yields on 30-year Treasuries were slightly higher at 2.933 percent, up from 2.928 percent in late U.S. trading on Friday.

* On the U.S. data front on Friday, reports gave mixed signals and the market reaction was muted. Consumer sentiment improved in early August, while a gauge of future U.S. economic activity improved in July, but still pointed to sluggish growth.

