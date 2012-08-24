TREASURIES-Bonds little changed, as traders mull Fed action

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were little changed in Asia on Friday, with market players looking for more clues on whether the Federal Reserve is taking fresh easing steps at its meeting next month.

* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.681 percent, little changed from late New York levels and not far from Thursday’s low of 1.661 percent, which was its lowest in almost 10 days.

* Comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard on Thursday dented expectations of an imminent large scale quantitative easing.

* Bullard told CNBC television that the U.S. economy, although far from robust, does not need further Fed stimulus, adding that the minutes of July 31-Aug 1 policy meeting that sparked easing hopes were “a bit stale”.

* The minutes showed the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting group is prepared to deliver another round of monetary stimulus “fairly soon” unless the economy strengthens significantly.

* Some traders also doubt whether large-scale quantitative easing is possible given Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan, Romney’s running mate, have been a harsh critic of the Fed’s loose monetary policy.

* On the other hand, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, known for his dovish policy views, said on Friday the U.S. Federal Reserve should take action to bring down unemployment, including by buying more bonds.

* Many traders expect the Fed to at least extend the period it plans to keep exceptionally low rates in place to 2014 from its current pledge to do so through late 2014. That is seen as supporting the market especially at the short end of the curve.