FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Bonds little changed in Asia, may slip ahead of auction
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Bonds little changed in Asia, may slip ahead of auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects yield to near three-week low, not high, in first paragraph)

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were little changed in Asia on Thursday, with the 10-year yield stuck near its three-week low as market players looked for more details of likely policy support in the United States and Europe.

* The 10-year notes yield stood at 1.645 percent , little changed from late U.S. levels and not far from three-week low of 1.615 percent hit on Tuesday.

* Bond prices could fall ahead of an auction of seven-year notes later in the day as traders try to make room for fresh debt supply. The auction is the last leg of this week’s $99 billion of U.S. government debt supply.

* But the market’s major focus is Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s speech on Friday as well as the European Central Bank’s meeting on Thursday next week.

* Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura, said Bernanke is unlikely to drop any fresh hint on what the Fed would do at its next policy meeting on Sept 12-13.

* “Bernanke’s stance is not to tell in advance what policy steps will be taken at an upcoming meeting. This has not yet fully dawned on markets. But he has already laid out four possible options through minutes of the previous meeting and so on, and he is likely to repeat what he has already said,” Shishido said.

* Market players are also expecting the ECB to flesh out a new bond buying scheme President Mario Draghi announced earlier this month on Sept 6.

* But there remains some uncertainty as Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann has voiced concerns on the scheme. Spain needs to request help from the euro zone’s bailout fund before the ECB starts any buying in Spanish debt, but Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has said he needs more details to help him decide. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.