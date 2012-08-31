FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes steady ahead of Bernanke's speech
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 4:05 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes steady ahead of Bernanke's speech

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries held steady in Asia on Friday, with investors waiting to see whether Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will hint at another round of bond purchases when he speaks later in the day.

* Investors hope that Bernanke’s speech at a symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming will provide clues on the chances of the Fed embarking on another asset buying programme, or quantitative easing, and whether or not it will take such action next month.

* “We don’t think he will say anything clear about further monetary easing,” said Shinichiro Kadota, a strategist for Barclays Securities in Tokyo.

However, even if the Fed decides not to adopt a bond-buying programme at its meeting in September, the U.S. central bank will probably leave open the possibility of conducting such stimulus in the future, he added.

* Ten-year Treasuries were little changed in price to yield 1.630 percent.

* The outlook for Treasuries in September will depend on market factors such as U.S. jobs data, but over the medium term Treasuries are likely to find support, said Barclays Securities’ Kadota.

Looming U.S. spending cuts and tax hikes known as the “fiscal cliff” will probably be a supportive factor for Treasuries, he said. In addition, demand for safe haven assets is likely to persist and help limit the chances of a sustained sell-off, Kadota said. ((masayuki.kitano@thomsonreuters.com +65-6417-4682)(RM:masayuki.kitano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
