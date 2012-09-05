FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes steady in Asia, focus on ECB
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 3:50 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes steady in Asia, focus on ECB

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries held steady on Wednesday, as investors waited for the European Central Bank to unveil details of a plan to ease the euro zone’s debt crisis when it meets on Thursday.

* Ten-year Treasuries held steady in price to yield 1.572 percent in Asian trade, staying above a one-month low of 1.542 percent hit on Tuesday.

* The 10-year yield has declined since a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last Friday prompted traders to increase bets that the U.S. central bank will launch a new bond buying programme when it meets next week.

* Volumes in Asia on Wednesday were very light, but Thursday’s ECB meeting could trigger swings in safe haven Treasuries, said a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo.

* “If it (the ECB) unveils something that is broadly in line with market expectations, we could see a risk-on type of move that pushes yields on Treasuries and German Bunds higher,” the trader said.

“The ECB tends to be a wild card and I would expect to see some price action this time as well,” he added.

* Buttressing hopes that the ECB would soon unveil details of a new bond buying scheme aimed at reducing borrowing costs in peripheral euro zone countries such as Spain, ECB President Mario Draghi told European lawmakers on Monday that purchases of short-term sovereign bonds by the ECB would not breach European Union rules. ((masayuki.kitano@thomsonreuters.com +65-6417-4682)(RM:masayuki.kitano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.