TREASURIES-Bonds softer after weak inflation-linked auction
September 21, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds softer after weak inflation-linked auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries eased slightly in Asia on Friday, extending their retreat after a surprisingly weak auction of inflation-protected debt late in the previous session.

* The yield on 10-year notes rose slightly to 1.780 percent from 1.765 percent in late U.S. trade, and off a one-week low of 1.723 percent hit earlier on Thursday.

* An auction of $13 billion of 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities was met with the lowest bid-to-cover ratio since April 2009, indicating sluggish demand for the securities.

* Still, the market is supported overall by concerns over tepid global growth after a barrage of disappointing economic data on Thursday, including U.S. weekly jobless claims and manufacturing data out of China and Europe.

* The market is also helped by firmness in the mortgage bond market after the start of the Fed’s buying in that securities last week.

* The latest report from the New York Fed indicated daily average buying for the week ending September 19 was near the projected $4.0 billion daily pace of QE3, which is double the normal supply of the paper of $2 billion per day.

* A Fed official know for his hawkish stance, Minneapolis Fed chief Narayana Kocherlakota, also pitched a bold and perhaps surprising proposal on Thursday to keep interest rates low until the U.S. unemployment rate drops to 5.5 percent, as long as there’s no pick-up in inflation.

