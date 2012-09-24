FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds lifted as equities sag on growth concerns
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds lifted as equities sag on growth concerns

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rose in Asia on Monday, taking their cue from sagging risk assets as investors continued to worry about the impact of slowing global growth.

* MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent.

* “Investors’ attention has returned to economic factors and the extent to which global growth is slowing. Fears about Europe’s debt crisis have abated, but are still present as that region works out the details of plans aimed at helping its problems, particularly Spain,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

* Spain insisted on Saturday it will not rush to seek a sovereign bailout, but raised expectations last week that it would apply for one when it said it was considering freezing pensions and accelerating a planned hike to its retirement age.

* The yield on 10-year notes fell to 1.74 percent from 1.76 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.

* The 30-year Treasury yield slipped to 2.93 percent from 2.95 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.