FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-10-year notes slip slightly; U.S. budget talks in focus
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-10-year notes slip slightly; U.S. budget talks in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries prices fell slightly in Asia on Friday, as firm equities took away some of the appeal of fixed-income assets, but concerns about the still unresolved U.S. fiscal impasse limited losses.

* MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 percent to its highest since March 1, on course for a monthly gain of 2.1 percent.

* “Today’s surprisingly good Japanese production data improved risk sentiment in Japan, and stocks around the region are also higher today,” said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm.

“The progress of the U.S. fiscal talks will be a key focus next week,” he said.

* Japan’s industrial output unexpectedly rose in October, suggesting stabilisation in the world’s third-largest economy.

* U.S. lawmakers remained deadlocked on Thursday. Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner reported no substantive progress, changing his tone from the previous day when he said he was “optimistic” about reaching a deal.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said later his party was still waiting for a reasonable proposal from Republicans.

* Yields on 10-year Treasuries rose to 1.618 percent on Friday in Asian trade from 1.616 percent in late U.S. trade on Thursday.

* Yields on 30-year Treasuries rose to 2.801 percent from 2.793 percent on Thursday.

* On the supply side, the Federal Reserve will buy $1.75 billion to $2.25 billion of longer-term debt on Friday as part of its “Operation Twist” stimulus programme.

The Treasury auctioned $29 billion of seven-year notes on Thursday at a high yield of 1.045 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.