FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes steady after sell-off, seen shaky
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2013 / 4:25 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes steady after sell-off, seen shaky

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries held steady on Monday after a sell-off last week on news European banks will repay more emergency loans than expected, suggesting that the region’s banking sector is on the mend.

* Banks will repay more than 130 billion euros of three-year loans to the European Central Bank this week, opting to hand back early more cash than expected in a sign at least parts of the financial system are returning to health.

* The news had triggered a sell-off in safe haven Treasuries late last week. The 10-year yield jumped nearly 10 basis points on Friday, the biggest one-day rise in the 10-year yield since October, according to Reuters data.

Ten-year Treasuries held steady in price in Asia on Monday with a yield of about 1.949 percent, little changed from late U.S. trade on Friday.

* If 10-year Treasuries show firmness during Monday’s U.S. trading, that might help bring some buyers into the market, said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo.

Still, the speed of the sell-off seen on Friday may have caused pain to some traders and could make them cautious about snatching up Treasuries at this point, he said.

“I wonder if people can really consider buying. If anything, there is probably more concern over whether there might be another sell-off today, with people wondering what they should do if that happens,” the trader said.

* The U.S. Treasury is due to sell $99 billion in new debt this week, including $35 billion in two-year notes on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.