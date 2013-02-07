FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds steady as stock market rally pauses; ECB in focus
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2013 / 4:55 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bonds steady as stock market rally pauses; ECB in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries stabilised in Asia on Thursday, as the rally in global shares paused and the market looked to the European Central Bank’s policy meeting later in the day.

* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.962 percent, little changed from late U.S. levels, after having fallen about five basis points on Wednesday.

* Although investors are cautiously optimistic about the global economic outlook, concerns that possible political instability in Italy and Spain could hit the European economy anew are curbing risk appetite, helping to underpin Treasuries.

* “It seems like there are solid bids (for 10-year notes) from investors at two percent or above,” said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* The 10-year yield has been stuck in a range around two percent for the past two weeks as the market is also supported by the Federal Reserve’s constant bond buying.

* For now the market is looking to the ECB meeting. The ECB is widely expected to keep rates on hold but some market players expect Governor Mario Draghi to tone down his upbeat assessment on the euro zone economy at his press conference.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.