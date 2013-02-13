FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds little changed: auction, retail sales in focus
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2013 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bonds little changed: auction, retail sales in focus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were little changed in Asia on Wednesday, with many investors looking out to a 10-year debt auction and retail sales data later in the day to potentially pull the market out of its recent trading ranges.

* The 10-year notes were yielding 1.973 percent, little changed from late U.S. levels and comfortably within their trading band of 1.93 to 2.05 percent since late January.

* The market is likely to be capped for now as it braces for the Treasury’s offer of $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

* Another focus for the day is January U.S. retail sales data, due at 1430 GMT, which should shed light on whether the higher payroll tax this year is prodding consumers to hold onto more of their paychecks.

* Economists expect retail sales to have risen just 0.1 percent in January. “Since the market is looking for a fairly weak figure, Treasury yields could jump if we see a surprisingly strong number,” said a bond fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.

* There was no immediate market reaction to President Barack Obama’s State of Union speech, in which he called for support for his plans to create middle-class jobs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.