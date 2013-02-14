FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds under pressure, 10-year yield at 10-month high
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 5:55 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bonds under pressure, 10-year yield at 10-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were on the defensive on Thursday, with the 10-year yield briefly touching a 10-month high in Asia after a tepid sale of 10-year debt the previous day stoked concerns of a further fund shift out of bonds to riskier assets.

* On Wednesday, the Treasury sold $24 billion in 10-year notes at a high yield of 2.046 percent, above what the market had expected.

* The yield on the new notes rose to as high as 2.061 percent in Asian trade, the highest for the current 10-year notes since April last year, rising above the Feb. 4 high of 2.0590 percent.

* Treasury yields could make a clear break above their recent trading ranges if an upcoming auction of $16 billion 30-year bonds later in the day also fails to attract strong demand. The 30-year yield stood at 3.238 percent, just under a 10-month high of 3.254 percent hit last week.

* The rise in yields came even after data showed on Wednesday U.S. retail sales barely rose in the month as tax increases and higher gasoline prices restrained spending.

* Many investors expect global growth to gain momentum this year as the euro zone shows some sign of stability while the Chinese economy rebounds, reducing the attraction of bonds.

* Investors are now focused on a package of automatic spending cuts, which are due to kick in on March 1 unless lawmakers agree on alternative budget measures or delay negotiations to a later date.

* While concerns about spending cuts could prop up Treasuries for now, some traders are of the view the market may have already priced in these cuts to some degree.

* Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he expects across-the-board cuts, known as sequester, to begin on schedule.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.