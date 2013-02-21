FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes firmer but yield stays above 2 pct
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-US 10-yr notes firmer but yield stays above 2 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries inched higher in Asia on Thursday, but its gains were limited even as weakness in equities stirred some safe haven bids for bonds.

* Ten-year notes edged up 1/32 in price to yield roughly 2.007 percent, steady from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.

* U.S. Treasuries had risen on Wednesday as a fall in stock prices rekindled investors’ appetite for less risky assets.

The S&P 500 index posted its biggest one-day fall in three months on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s January meeting showed that a number of Fed officials think the central bank might have to slow or stop buying bonds before seeing the pickup in hiring the programme is designed to deliver.

* Gains in Treasuries over the past couple of days seem tepid relative to the sell-off seen in risky assets, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.

“Although market sentiment is toward risk-off, the yield hasn’t dropped below 2 percent... I find that a bit surprising,” Okagawa said, referring to moves in the 10-year Treasury yield since Wednesday.

The mild moves in bonds may be a sign that the market is not overly short Treasuries at this juncture, which would limit the need for traders to buy them back to square positions, he added.

* Markets will receive a flurry of data later on Thursday including the consumer price index, weekly jobless claims and existing home sales.

There will also be an auction of 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities later on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.