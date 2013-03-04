FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds firm in Asia as U.S. spending cuts kick in
March 4, 2013

TREASURIES-Bonds firm in Asia as U.S. spending cuts kick in

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Monday, as automatic “sequestration” spending cuts officially took effect after political leaders failed to agree on steps to avoid them -- raising worries that fiscal drag could crimp U.S. economic growth.

* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.846 percent, little changed from late U.S. levels last week and near one-month low of 1.836 percent set last week.

* President Barack Obama and congressional Republican leaders failed last week to find an alternative budget plan to avert the $85 billion across-the-board ending cuts.

* Congress and Obama could still halt the cuts in the weeks to come, but neither side has expressed any confidence it will be able to do so.

* Bond yields have fallen into a new, slightly-lower range since a dramatic rally last Monday following Italy’s inconclusive election, which has sparked worries political crisis could undermine Italy’s efforts to fix its debt problems.

* “No one thinks Italy is going to default. But unless you have a government, the European Central Bank cannot would not be able to buy Italian debt. And you can’t ignore the fact that Italian voters said ‘no’ to austerity,” said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* Since the election Italian political parties have been wrangling over how to form a government as no major political bloc won full control of parliament, raising the spectre of another election.

* Treasuries were unfazed by data from the Institute for Supply Management on Friday showing production at U.S. factories grew last month at its fastest pace since June 2011.

* Taking the shine off the data, however, was a tepid growth in consumer spending in January as well as slump in disposable income after tax cuts began to expire earlier this year.

