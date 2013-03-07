FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes edge up in Asia but gains limited
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 3:00 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes edge up in Asia but gains limited

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged higher in Asia on Thursday, but their gains were limited after better-than-expected private sector jobs data the previous day provided a hopeful sign for the U.S. economy.

* Ten-year Treasuries edged up about 1/32 in price to yield 1.934 percent. The 10-year yield was not very far from Wednesday’s peak of 1.944 percent, its highest level in more than a week.

* Trading volumes were light in Asia with investors focusing on Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data, said a trader for a European brokerage house in Tokyo.

“As a whole, I don’t feel like there’s a huge amount of investors anxious to move positions around before this number,” the trader said.

“Volumes remain very, very subdued in Asia,” he added.

* Private employers added 198,000 jobs to payrolls last month, the ADP National Employment Report showed on Wednesday, handily beating economists’ expectations.

The report bolstered hopes that Friday’s non-farm payrolls data could show relatively solid jobs growth, denting Treasuries on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
