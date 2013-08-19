TREASURIES-10-yr yield inches up to touch 2-yr high

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries extended losses in Asia on Monday, sending the benchmark 10-year yield to a fresh two-year high as investors positioned for likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin tapering its stimulus as early as next month.

The yield on 10-year notes rose as high as 2.871 percent and was last at 2.856 percent, compared to its Friday U.S. close of 2.825 percent.

“Sellers seem to have the upper hand in a very thin market,” said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo.

A Reuters poll last week showed a majority of economists expect the Fed to reduce bond purchases at its Sept. 17-18 policy meeting, with most expecting the central bank to initially curb purchases by $15 billion.

The yield on the 30-year bond stood at 3.866 percent after hitting 3.884 percent earlier, within a whisker of Friday’s 3.885 percent, its highest level since Aug. 4, 2011.