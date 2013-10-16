FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. one-year CDS hit highest since July 2011 at 75 bps
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 8:18 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. one-year CDS hit highest since July 2011 at 75 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring against a near-term U.S. default rose on Wednesday to new mid-2011 highs, reflecting market nervousness that lawmakers may not reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling in time to avert default.

One-year credit default swaps rose 13 basis points on the day to 75 bps, according to data provider Markit, while five-year rates were unchanged at 37 bps.

One-year CDS were at just 6 bps at the beginning of September. They are now trading 38 basis points above five-year rates.

It is normally costlier to buy longer-term credit protection. The current curve inversion - considered a classic sign of credit stress - reflects investors’ concern over a potential short-term default.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.