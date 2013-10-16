U.S. one-year CDS hit highest since July 2011 at 75 bps

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring against a near-term U.S. default rose on Wednesday to new mid-2011 highs, reflecting market nervousness that lawmakers may not reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling in time to avert default.

One-year credit default swaps rose 13 basis points on the day to 75 bps, according to data provider Markit, while five-year rates were unchanged at 37 bps.

One-year CDS were at just 6 bps at the beginning of September. They are now trading 38 basis points above five-year rates.

It is normally costlier to buy longer-term credit protection. The current curve inversion - considered a classic sign of credit stress - reflects investors’ concern over a potential short-term default.