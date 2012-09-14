FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Fed-inspired risk rally hurts U.S. bonds
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Fed-inspired risk rally hurts U.S. bonds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year Treasuries fell in
Europe on Friday, as investors shed safe-haven assets following
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to take bold new easing
measures.
    The Fed said on Thursday it would buy $40 billion of
mortgage-backed debt each month until the employment outlook
substantially improves, as long as inflation stays in check. It
said it would keep interest rates low through at least mid-2015,
extending the timeframe from until late 2014 previously.
 
    The central bank's stimulus steps however also included
mortgage-backed security (MBS) purchases rather than the
Treasury buys many had expected, which disappointed some bond
market participants.
    The Fed's move boosted risk assets, with European equities
 hitting a 14-month high while the MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped more
than 2 percent to four-month highs.
    "The MBS buying has benefited risk assets the most and if
equities continue to surge, and making new highs and it seems
they will, that's going to come at the cost of Treasuries and
the flight to quality bid gets reduced," a trader said.
    "But with the language saying rates will remain on hold
until at least 2015 it means the front end of the Treasury curve
doesn't have too much room to cheapen and what that makes for is
a steeper Treasury curve."
    The yields on 10-year Treasuries rose to 1.761
percent compared with 1.739 percent in U.S. trading the previous
day. 
    The trader said a further rise in benchmark yields could see
another test of 1.83 percent, the 200-day moving average that
has offered support in recent sessions.
    "While 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' proved a winning
strategy following previous QE (quantitative
easing)announcements, this may well be different this time
around, with U.S. Treasuries' QE speculation kept alive,"
Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said in a note.
    "We expect 10-year U.S. Treasuries to trade range bound over
the coming weeks and see scope for a continued bounce from the
1.83-86 percent key support area."
    The 30-year bond yield rose to 2.991 from 2.950
percent in late U.S. trading on Thursday, when it briefly rose
above the 3 percent level for the first time in about four
months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
