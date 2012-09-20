Turkish bond yields rise further ahead auctions

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkish bond yields rose on Thursday as investors sold debt ahead of auctions next week and on renewed inflation worries while shares in paper maker Olmuksa jumped more than 3 percent after its parent company sold its stake.

Turkey’s two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.47 percent, up from Wednesday’s close of 7.39 percent.

Next week, the Turkish treasury will hold three debt auctions, including a new two-year year fixed-coupon bond, which is expected to be the new two-year benchmark bond.

Investors were selling bonds ahead of the debt auctions on the view that demand for the new paper would reduce the volume of trade in the old benchmark.

Some traders said heightened inflation worries, as the oil price climbed towards $109 a barrel, also prompted selling.

Istanbul’s main share index closed down 0.17 percent at 67,001 points, outperforming a 1.03 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Shares in Olmuksa, a unit of Turkey’s Sabanci Holding, closed up 3.45 percent to 7.20 lira after Sabanci said late on Wednesday it had signed a deal with Spain’s International Paper Container Holdings for the sale of its 43.73 percent stake in the company.

By 1506 GMT, the lira was at 1.7985 against the dollar , slightly weaker than 1.7955 late on Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it firmed to 2.0634, from 2.0689.