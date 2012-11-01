Turkish assets firm, Arcelik falls as profits disappoint

* Bond yields dip, shares at fresh high

* Lira firms

* Arcelik shares fall

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkish bond yields closed near a 22-month low on Thursday after the Treasury cut its borrowing plans for November, while shares hit a record high for a third consecutive session buoyed by optimism about bank earnings.

Turkish assets have been performing strongly across the board in recent days with markets hopeful that Fitch will soon upgrade the country to investment grade status.

The two-year benchmark yield closed at 7.02 percent, after falling to 6.99 percent in early trade, its lowest since early January 2011. It closed at 7.08 percent on Wednesday.

The Treasury said late on Wednesday it planned to borrow 13 billion lira ($7.24 billion) from domestic markets in November, down from a previously planned 16 billion, helping push bond prices higher.

The main share index closed up 0.03 percent at 72,552 points, after earlier hitting a record high of 72,940.82 points. It was underperforming a 0.35 percent rise in the global emerging markets index.

Turkey’s banking index .XBANK was up 0.7 percent, building on Wednesday’s gains after strong third quarter profits from Garanti Bank boosted optimism about the sector.

But white-goods maker Arcelik took some of the shine off the market, with its shares falling more than two percent after it reported a weaker-than-expected net profit for the third quarter.

Ratings agency Fitch will hold a conference in Istanbul on Nov. 8 to discuss the outlook for Turkey’s rating. Currently it rates Turkey at BB+ with a stable outlook, one notch below investment grade.

Fitch said in October that Turkey was making good progress in dealing with the financial crisis and that it would look again soon at its rating.

By 1603 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7886 against the dollar , its strongest since late September, compared with 1.7945 late on Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar basket it strengthened to 2.0519, from 2.0610. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Ron Askew)